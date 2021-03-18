Billy Idol is Now an Old, Proud Grandpa

Bad news for everyone who remembers listening to Billy Idol in the 1980s: You’re now officially old.

For proof of this, one need only check out the video Idol has uploaded to Instagram. It shows his 9-month-old granddaughter, Poppy Rebel, crawling up a flight of stairs while her doting grandpa can be heard shouting words of encouragement. “That’s it!” Idol screams when she finally reaches the top.

The video was taken during a recent visit from Idol’s daughter, Bonnie Blue Broad, who moved to Texas five months ago. “We moved to Texas when Poppy was 4 months old and that nearly broke his heart because he was coming over a few days a week to see her,” Broad says of her famous father. “He FaceTimes a lot — almost too much! We’ll be at dinner and he’s like, ‘That’s OK. I’ll just watch her eat.'”

