Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful Set Fall Dates

While other big music festivals are expected to move their dates back a year, Outside Lands and Life is Beautiful are looking at Fall of this year.
San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival has been moved to Halloween weekend, October 29-31. It is usually scheduled for
August.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful is set on moving forward with its September 17-19 dates.
Outside Lands 2021 moves to Halloween weekend https://t.co/eW0o2O6ryT pic.twitter.com/lpw2suPXHC
— Stereogum (@stereogum) March 18, 2021
Covid-19 provisions have not yet been revealed for either festival.
Do you feel comfortable going to concerts and festivals this soon? What music festivals have you been to?
