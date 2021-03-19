Boner Fight for March 19th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: WANNA BUY A FART

NY film director Alex Ramirez-Mallis has made $85 selling fart sounds on the internet for NFT’s. via NY Post

Boner Candidate #2: THANKS UNCLE JOE AND AUNT COMMIE

A photo sent to Bill of a windowless van with “I bought an AR-10 with my stimulus Thanks Uncle Joe and Auntie Kommie” written on the side of it. via Twitter

Boner Candidate #3: WE’RE NOT GOING TO TEACH OUR KIDS TO HATE THEMSELVES AND THEIR COUNTRY

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that they will not teach the critical race theory because it teaches the kids to hate themselves and their country. via Dailymail

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MORE EVIDENCE THAT RAND PAUL IS A D-BAG

Rand Paul is fighting with Anthony Faucci, claiming that wearing a mask is just theater. via Yahoo

Boner Candidate #2: RIPPED JEANS WILL BE THE DOWNFALL OF CIVILIZATION

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that woman who wear ripped jeans are not a good example for their children. The most important thing women could do is look after their family and children. via News 18

Boner Candidate #3: WHY LISTEN TO A LIBERAL NEW YORKER LIKE HIM?

CNN’s Gary Tuchman went to a restaurant in Oklahoma to see if people will get the vaccine. Many people said no they wouldn’t and the excuses ranged from not trusting the government to they are going to catch COVID from the Vaccine. via medialite