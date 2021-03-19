Boner Fight for March 19, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE NOT GOING TO TEACH OUR KIDS TO HATE THEMSELVES AND THEIR COUNTRY

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that they will not teach the critical race theory because it teaches the kids to hate themselves and their country. via Dailymail

Boner Candidate #2: MORE EVIDENCE THAT RAND PAUL IS A D-BAG

Rand Paul is fighting with Anthony Faucci, claiming that wearing a mask is just theater. via Yahoo