Greta Van Fleet Share ‘Broken Bells’

Greta Van Fleet has shared another single from their ambitious upcoming album The Battle At Garden’s Gate.

Bassist Sam Kiszka says the song is about “what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul”

The band has teamed up with mega-producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with artists like Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, and Adele.

The Battle At Garden’s Gate will be out on April 16th.

What do you think of what we’ve heard so far of The Battle of Garden’s Gate? Is Greta Van Fleet shaking off those Led Zeppelin comparisons, or leaning even more into it?