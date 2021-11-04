Billy Idol on His Drug Battle: ‘Addicts, We’re Very Clever’

Billy Idol has revealed that he is not entirely over his addiction issues.

In an interview on Apple 1, Idol said, “I’d had the motorcycle accident because I was a drug addict, and I had to cure that. And it took a long time.”

“I mean, I’m not 100 percent,” Idol added. “I stopped the hard stuff, and I don’t drink much – things like that.”

“I’d be dead right now or in prison,” Idol said. “… Drug addicts, we’re very clever. We’re not going to let you know; we’re going to hide it. We’re going to lie to you. We’re not going to tell you the truth.”

Have you had to deal with an addiction? How do you change your habits?