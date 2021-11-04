Spider-Man is Coming to ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ for PlayStation

Spider-Man is finally becoming a full-fledged member of the Avengers – in the gaming world, anyway.
The web-slinger will be added to Marvel’s Avengers as part of the 2.2 PlayStation patch that’s coming at the end of the month, according to Sony. The update will also add a new Raid, a power cap increase and a “friendlier” method of unlocking cosmetics, Sony reveals.
The 2.2 patch for Marvel’s Avengers will be available on November 30th.
What other Marvel characters would you like to see added to games?
