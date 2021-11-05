Boner of the Day for November 5th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: GO FOR THE TWO POINT CONVERSION JUST IN CASE THEY MAKE A BIG COMBACK.
An LA high school issued an apology after their football team beat another school with a score of 106-0.
Boner Candidate #2: BY THEIR OWN WORDS SHALL YE KNOW THEM.
During a San Diego board of supervisors public meeting, a man who was attending made racist remarks while he was at the podium and has since been fired from his job at a radio station.
Boner Candidate #3: A TRUE FLORIDA MAN.
A man with a tattoo of Florida on his face was charged with battery by strangulation after he choked his mother because she woke him up while he was sleeping in his mobile home.
