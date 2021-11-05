Boner Fight for November 5th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BY THEIR OWN WORDS SHALL YE KNOW THEM.

During a San Diego board of supervisors public meeting, a man who was attending made racist remarks while he was at the podium and has since been fired from his job at a radio station.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: HE WASN’T EVER GONNA USE THAT STUFF AGAIN.

A woman in Idaho has been charged with counts of alteration of evidence, malicious injury to property and grand theft after she stole rings, a gun belt, and other things off of a security guard who had been shot during a mall shooting.

via Fox 13