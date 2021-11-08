Boner of the Day for November 8th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: YOU SHOULD NEVER ACT AS YOUR OWN REAL ESTATE AGENT.

A January 6th, capitol rioter was caught trying to sell his home on Zillow, after one of the pictures featured a whiteboard listing all of the illegal firearms and explosives he owned.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S SOMETHING FISHY GOING ON HERE.

Airline passengers in London were surprised with crates of frozen fish in place of the baggage the had come to claim.

via BBC News

Boner Candidate #3: A PERFECT CANDIDATE FOR FLORIDA

Recent winner the Republican primary vote in Florida Jason Mariner, is a former felon who never went through the process to restore his civil rights. Including the right to hold office.

via Yahoo News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: YEP. THE WOKE MOB IS AFTER AARON AND I HOPE THEY GET HIM

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat MacAfee Show after being under fire for lying to the NFL about his vaccination status. This time, he quoted Martin Luther King in an attempt to compare his situation with the civil rights movement.

via The Daily Beast

Boner Candidate #2: WHICH IS WHAT CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES SHOULD HAVE DONE TO JOE BIDEN

An inmate at the Monroe County Jail attacked his cellmate, knocking out two teeth and breaking a rib because his cellmate “passes gas too often and doesn’t give any courtesy flushes when using the toilet,”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: THE FURNACE THIEVES

Two people passed out due to a gas leak while they attempted to steal a furnace from someone’s home.

via CBC News