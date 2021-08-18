Blink 182 Wins Court Case

Blink 182 is celebrating a win in court.

A lawsuit against the band, related to an injury sustained by a security guard at a 2016 concert, has been dismissed.

The guard, who was injured when a crowd-surfing fan kicked him in the eye, sued for negligence, saying the band failed to ensure his safety.

He also claimed that the band encouraged the crowd surfing by telling the audience to “get this thing started.”

The judge ruled that the band cannot be held responsible for the injuries saying they had no power over who was admitted to the venue, particularly because their contract with the venue prohibited crowd-surfing.

