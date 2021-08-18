Prosecutors: Marilyn Manson Spit, ‘Blew Snot’ on Videographer

As Marilyn Manson’s criminal charges continue to pile up, the rocker has been indicted in New Hampshire after he reportedly spit and “blew snot” on a videographer during a 2019 concert.

The alleged incident occurred in August of that year at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, charging documents reveal. Manson, whose real name is

Brian Warner is facing two counts of simple assault in the case, per the documents.

The charges represent the latest legal troubles for Manson, who’s also facing multiple charges after being accused of sexual assault by several women.

Will Manson recover from all this?