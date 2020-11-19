Blink-182’s Travs Barker “Stoked” to Share New Project

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been busy these days and not just with music.

Barker has revealed that he has partnered with Polaris Slingshot and Dub Magazine for a challenge against The Auto Firm and dancer Teyana Taylor.

The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled vehicle first introduced in 2014. It’s said to have a resemblance to car due to its side-by-side bucket seats.

The goal of the challenge was to build and customize the best 2020 Slingshot SL. You can get more info on Barker’s design and how to vote for him on his Instagram page.

Have you ever driven a Polaris Slingshot? Have you ever custom-designed a vehicle?