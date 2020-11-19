Billie Eilish Says it’s “Excruciating” Waiting for Bond Release

We’re with ya on this one, Billie. In a recent interview, Billie Eilish says the delay of the latest James Bond film has been frustrating.

“It’s excruciating because also I’ve seen it and it’s so good!,” said Eilish.

Elish performed the title track for No Time to Die. At least we got to hear that.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the Bond franchise and was originally scheduled for release back in April. It had now been pushed to April 2021.

What is your favorite James Bond theme? Who do you think should play Bond when Daniel Craig is finished?