Trapt Reportedly Booted from Facebook for Hate Speech

It’s been an interesting year for Trapt when it comes to social media.

Trapt, best known for the song “Headstrong,” has reportedly gotten the boot on Facebook after reports violating the social media company’s community standards for hate speech.

While it is not known what post specifically initiated the oust, those who reported the band’s page have received similar messages of the account’s deletion.

Trapt Reportedly Booted From Facebook for Posting Hate Speech https://t.co/ub6sbDRP7b — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) November 19, 2020

Trapt has had some controversy this year for political and race-related posts on Twitter from their frontman Chris Taylor Brown.

