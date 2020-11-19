Eddie Vedder Shares New Music at Charity Event

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder shared new music on Wednesday (Nov. 18) night in support of the Venture Into Cures virtual charity event.

Vedder performed two solo songs: the new “Matter of Time” and an updated version of “Say Hi,” which was originally written for a six-year-old named Eli Meyer.

Meyer has Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that includes severe pain, wounds, and requires daily bandaging for treatment. The disorder is life-threatening.

There is currently no cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa, but events like Venture Into Cures is working on raising funds to help treat the condition and many other rare diseases.

