Boner Fight for April 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DID THE DOG EVER GET A WALK?

A family argument over who would walk the dog turned deadly when a dad shot and killed his son during a wild shootout Sunday in Chicago, police said. Bullets flew at the South Woodlawn Avenue home in the city’s Burnside neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. after the dispute broke out between the men, ages 43 and 22, the Chicago Tribune reported. The double shooting was the result of a “fight [between] father & son as to who was going to walk the dog. Both shot at each other,” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: UNITED REALLY NEEDED THAT SEAT

Videos showed a man being dragged off a United Airlines plane after the flight was overbooked — prompting massive outrage on social media and, hours later, a federal investigation. Videos posted to Twitter and Facebook show a man being pulled out of his seat and down the aisle of the plane by three security officers. The incident occurred on Flight 3411, which was waiting to take off at Chicago O’Hare Airport for Louisville, Kentucky.

Watch Vid Here