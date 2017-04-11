Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 12th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Urban Lounge

This is my big-time, don’t miss recommendation for the week. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears are touring on their new album “Backlash.”

•Bastille at UCCU Center in Orem

Bastille returns to Utah on their Wild World tour with Mondo Cozmo opening.

•Burt Kreischer at Wiseguys

Bert Kreischer: “Bert the Conqueror” “The Shield” “Van Wilder” – Bert Kreischer is known for being a wild and crazy frat boy, being featured in “Rolling Stone” as “the top partier” at Florida State University, which led to the creation of the hit film “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.” You have seen him as the host of the wildly popular Travel Channel show, “Bert the Conqueror,” as well as co-hosting the FX series, “The X Show,” which led to his show, “Hurt Bert.” He has also been a guest on the “Joe Rogan Experience,” Comedy Central’s “Reality Bites Back” and “WTF with Marc Maron.” He likes to take hit shirt off, too. If you’re into that sort of thing. He is also performing 2 shows on Friday and Saturday.

•Led Zeppelin Experience at The Depot

An evening with The Led Zeppelin Experience ft. No Quarter will mesmerize the audience as they recreate a Led Zeppelin show April 14th at The Depot. Don’t miss out! If you do, the ghost of John Bonham will haunt you for the rest of the weekend, at least.

•A Perfect Circle at Maverik Center

Maynard’s second band-child, A Perfect Circle, will play to a sold-out crowd. If you don’t have tickets, you’re going to have to hit up the classifieds and pay anywhere from $50 to $100 a seat.

•Nellie McKay at Eccles Center in Park City

Called a cross between Doris Day and Eminem, songstress, Nellie McKay brings here cabaret-indie-pop stylings of her latest project, “A Girl Named Bill” about Billy Tipton, a musician, who was discovered to be a woman upon his death. How’s that for a plot twist? I highly recommend this show!

•Brighton Beach Bash

It’s that time of year again. Where we pack up all the trucks with booze, beers, and brats and journey our way on up to Brighton for closing weekend. Wear some summer attire along with some clothes to keep you warm, just in case it’s not “beach weather.” Bring your friends and your friend’s friends. It should be a great time. Be sure to get a DD if you plan on drinking, play safe and wear sunscreen for crying out loud. Solitude and Alta also have their closing weekend.

•Easter Brunch

Pick your place and get there early. It’s going to be an overly busy brunchy day. (Note: video is NSFW because this bunny love to cuss).

•The Damned 40th Anniversary Tour at The Depot

British punk rock band The Damned will bring their 40th Anniversary US Tour to The Depot April 18th, and you will not want to miss out! Bleached will open.

•The Wailers at Metro Music Hall

Rasta-Farrrrr-IIIIIIII time at Metro with Natural Roots making you feel good on a Tuesday!

