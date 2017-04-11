Red Butte Announced Their 2017 Concert Series

Make friends with someone who has a membership fast!
It’s that time of year where you can actually use that picnic basket your in-laws bought you 10 years ago. The Red Butte Concert Series: one of the few places malbec meets Pabst Blue Ribbon and cheese plates…and you bring it in yourself. Utah does not have concert venues where coolers are actually allowed or you’ll see your college professor shot-gunning charcuterie. This lineup is certainly set up for an older crowd but there are a few shows worth mentioning. I would say not to miss Portugal. The Man for sure. I believe it’s their 2nd time performing in this series and they are always great live. The English Beat with Howard Jones is a favorite around the X96 studios. The Decemberists are always great and pair with a box of Franzia quite nicely. The Head and the Heart will pair with whatever you crave when someone breaks up with while you’re you’re wearing Chacos.
Tickets for members go on sale April 24th and 25th with general public tickets go on sale May 1st. More details here.
- Tuesday, May 23: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson
- Friday, June 2: Trey Anastasio Band
- Sunday, June 4: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band
- Sunday, June 18: Dispatch, Guster, Jake Shimabukuro
- Tuesday, June 20: Jason Mraz & His Superband
- Wednesday, June 28: Santana
- Thursday, July 6: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- Thursday, July 13: Amos Lee
- Friday, July 14: North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present: N.M.O. / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
- Thursday, July 20: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Sarah Jarosz
- Friday, July 21: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
- Sunday, July 23: Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats
- Tuesday, July 25: Portugal. The Man
- Tuesday, August 1: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna
- Wednesday, August 2: John Williams’ Film Music featuring The Utah Symphony
- Friday, August 4: Drive-By Truckers, Asleep At The Wheel
- Thursday, August 10: Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot
- Sunday, August 13: The Head and the Heart, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles
- Tuesday, August 15: The Decemberists, Olivia Chaney
- Wednesday, August 16: Chick Corea Elektric Band with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
- Thursday, August 17: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Sunday, August 20: Herbie Hancock
- Monday, August 21: Lake Street Drive
- Thursday, August 31: ZZ Top
- Wednesday, September 6: John Butler Trio, Nattali Rize
- Friday, September 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
- Tuesday, September 12: Haim
- Wednesday, September 13: Sheryl Crow
- Thursday, September 14: Gov’t Mule
