Red Butte Announced Their 2017 Concert Series

It’s that time of year where you can actually use that picnic basket your in-laws bought you 10 years ago. The Red Butte Concert Series: one of the few places malbec meets Pabst Blue Ribbon and cheese plates…and you bring it in yourself. Utah does not have concert venues where coolers are actually allowed or you’ll see your college professor shot-gunning charcuterie. This lineup is certainly set up for an older crowd but there are a few shows worth mentioning. I would say not to miss Portugal. The Man for sure. I believe it’s their 2nd time performing in this series and they are always great live. The English Beat with Howard Jones is a favorite around the X96 studios. The Decemberists are always great and pair with a box of Franzia quite nicely. The Head and the Heart will pair with whatever you crave when someone breaks up with while you’re you’re wearing Chacos.

Tickets for members go on sale April 24th and 25th with general public tickets go on sale May 1st. More details here.

Tuesday, May 23: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Friday, June 2: Trey Anastasio Band

Sunday, June 4: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

Sunday, June 18: Dispatch, Guster, Jake Shimabukuro

Tuesday, June 20: Jason Mraz & His Superband

Wednesday, June 28: Santana

Thursday, July 6: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Thursday, July 13: Amos Lee

Friday, July 14: North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present: N.M.O. / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Thursday, July 20: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Sarah Jarosz

Friday, July 21: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Sunday, July 23: Howard Jones, The English Beat, Men Without Hats

Tuesday, July 25: Portugal. The Man

Tuesday, August 1: Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna

Wednesday, August 2: John Williams’ Film Music featuring The Utah Symphony

Friday, August 4: Drive-By Truckers, Asleep At The Wheel

Thursday, August 10: Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot

Sunday, August 13: The Head and the Heart, Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

Tuesday, August 15: The Decemberists, Olivia Chaney

Wednesday, August 16: Chick Corea Elektric Band with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Thursday, August 17: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Sunday, August 20: Herbie Hancock

Monday, August 21: Lake Street Drive

Thursday, August 31: ZZ Top

Wednesday, September 6: John Butler Trio, Nattali Rize

Friday, September 8: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

Tuesday, September 12: Haim

Wednesday, September 13: Sheryl Crow

Thursday, September 14: Gov’t Mule