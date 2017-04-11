Jon’s Big Pile of Internet | April 11th 2017

Another big steamy pile of internet to waste your companies time, and keep you from being even the least bit productive at work today! Enjoy!

THOR: Ragnarok OFFICIAL TRAILER!

I really, really don’t get the Thor movies.. Seems really “Flash Gordony” to me. But! Still looks like fun!

“IT” is actually “The Cat In The Hat”

What it “IT” was the awful Mike Meyers from “Cat In The Hat” instead of a creepy clown? Well, thanks to 18 year old Dom Harkin from Australia, we now know how horrifying that would be!

The Avengers React To The JUSTICE LEAGUE trailer

I will forever be a Batman fan, BUT I’m also “Team Marvel” so I loved this 🙂