Geek News For March 31st, 2025

The Avengers: Doomsday Cast Livestream Creates a new Record With Almost 280 Million Views

The Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday livestream recevied over 275 million digital views arcross various platforms, which set a new record for the studios most-watched livestream. The Five-hour, 27-minute event also generated 3.1 million social media mentions and more than 55 unique trending terms on X with the hasttag #AvengersDoomsday holding the top trending spot for over seven hours.

Coyote VS. Acme- Will be set to realease

Ketchup Entertainment has acquiered worldwide rights to the live action/CG hybrid film from Warner Bros, the company announced on Monday. “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West said in a statement.

Waner Bros. set to demolish “Lonney Tunes” building 131

The building 131, where the Looney Tunes was based, is in the process of being demolished. The move follows the removal of the Looey Tunes shorts from HBO Max, and viewers are now left with limited ways to see the classic cartoons.

Netflix Announces a First Ever Live-Action Scoody-Doo Series

The series will be executive produced by Rosenberg and Appelbaum as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh Landon Redman- where they say the story will show from the very beginning, to the first case that started it all.

Live Action Legend of Zelda confirms 2027 Release

Sony Pictures confrmed the offical release date for the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie. The Legend of Zelda movie will be directed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball and will be in theaters March 26, 2027.

Common Side Effects- Renewed for Season 2 at Adult Swim

Following the Sunday Season 1 finale, Adult Swim has renewed Common Side Effects for season 2. This animated comedic thriller series follows what happens after a mysterious healing mushroom is discovered.

