Boner Of The Day For March 31st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE HAD NO CHOICE, THE LITTLE WARNING LIGHT CAME ON

In Nashville Tennessee, a man and his passenger were arrested after police officers found them putting air into their tires during a police chase. The past Friday night, officers in the Metro Nashville Police Department spotted a car that had a TN temporary tag that was covered by a smoked-out license plate cover. Police then tried to stop them, but the car sped off. Police were able to later find them using an Air-1, who followed the car to 61 East Thompson Lane where the driver was putting air in the tires. Jonathan E. Chapa was the driver and was taken into custody. Police did smell marijuana coming from the car and then found a large bag containing it in the center console.

Read More:

Boner Candidate #2: I LOOK LIKE A CLOWN BECAUSE I AM A CLOWN STUPID.

In Palm Bay, Florida, a man who was dressed like Ronald McDonald was arrested for trespassing. When cops told him he looked like a clown, the guy responded, “No s***, I am a clown, stupid.” The police bodycam footage showed the moment that the officers came upon the Ronald Mcdonald lookalike and told him to put his stuff down because he was being arrested, where he then said, ‘why so can you rob me?”. The man who officers say is a homeless man was charged with a count of trespass other than structure or conveyance and resisting an officer with violence. He was previously trespassing as a shopping center where he was walking around talking to himself, loitering and serving no purpose on the property. The clown posed for an epic mugshot, and police affidavit notes his alias is “Wicked Jesus.”

Read Here:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: MTG TELLING IT LIKE IT IS… IF YOU ARE A STUPID PERSON

Marjorie Taylor Greene told a Sky News reporter “to go back to your country” because there is an underlying anti-British sentiment in Trump’s White House, the journalist at the center of the row told MailOnline today. Martha Kelner has revealed she has been inundated with messages from Americans apologizing for the MAGA-outburst following a DOGE hearing in congress. MTG as she is known in the US, went on a wild rant telling her “We don’t give a c**p about your opinion” and that she should ‘go back to her country” when she was asked about the Signal scandal. ‘The footage has gone viral and had millions and millions of views here in the US and in the UK.

Read More: