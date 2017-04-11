September Gaming Segment for April 11th, 2017

Games out in April
- Persona 5 – OUT NOW
- Time-based, dungeon crawling Japanese Role-playing Game (JPRG)
- Play through a single year as a high school student in Tokyo
- The rub is that characters can travel to a netherworld to steal the corruption from people’s hearts
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Tangled Up in Blue – April 18
- First episode of new Telltale – $4.99
Esports
- Esports becomes a scholarship sport at the University of Utah
- First Power 5 institution to offer this scholarship
- Goal of 35 total athletes on scholarships
- Heroes of the Dorm
- March Madness for Heroes of the Storm
- Started in 2015 with 800 teams and over $500,000 in scholarships awarded
- Finals aired on ESPN2 in 2015 and 2016
- Top 4 winners all receive scholarships
- Current state of esports
- $500 million-$1 billion industry
- Fill arenas – Key Arena, Staples Center, Wembley Arena, World Cup Stadium – Seoul
- Big deals – 10 NBA team owners own or are involved in esports teams
