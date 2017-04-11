Boner of the Day

September Gaming Segment for April 11th, 2017

Games out in April

  • Persona 5 – OUT NOW
    • Time-based, dungeon crawling Japanese Role-playing Game (JPRG)
    • Play through a single year as a high school student in Tokyo
    • The rub is that characters can travel to a netherworld to steal the corruption from people’s hearts

  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Tangled Up in Blue – April 18
    • First episode of new Telltale – $4.99

Esports

  • Esports becomes a scholarship sport at the University of Utah
    • First Power 5 institution to offer this scholarship
    • Goal of 35 total athletes on scholarships
  • Heroes of the Dorm
    • March Madness for Heroes of the Storm
    • Started in 2015 with 800 teams and over $500,000 in scholarships awarded
    • Finals aired on ESPN2 in 2015 and 2016
    • Top 4 winners all receive scholarships
  • Current state of esports
    • $500 million-$1 billion industry
    • Fill arenas – Key Arena, Staples Center, Wembley Arena, World Cup Stadium – Seoul
    • Big deals – 10 NBA team owners own or are involved in esports teams

 

