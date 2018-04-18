Boner Fight for April 18th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: GINA NEEDS TO STOP NOMINATING BONER CANDIDATES.

Victoria Beckham knows how to spoil herself. The fashion designer celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday with a small cake-shaped watermelon topped with strawberries, blueberries and a white candle. She posted a video of herself cutting the creation into slices on Instagram, writing, “Love from a very lucky mummy x I love u all so so much x kisses @davidbeckham.” The carb-free “cake” post was just one of many celebratory photos Beckham shared in honor of her birthday.

Boner Candidate #2: COME ON YOUR HONOR…YOU THINK I’D TAP THAT?

A Marin County man on trial for rape said Thursday he could not have committed the crime because he’s “a good-looking guy” and the alleged victim is “300 pounds,” local media reported. Izell Lewis, 26, of San Rafael, chose to represent himself during last week’s proceedings, during which he also denied allegations of lewd behavior in an Uber. “This is a terrible idea,” said Judge Andrew Sweet, according to the Marin Independent Journal. Sweet hesitantly consented to the motion, which erased the work of Lewis’ court-appointed lawyer, Michael Coffino.

