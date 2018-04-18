4/20 Deal on Tickets for 311 & The Offspring

A 4/20 Deal you can’t pass up.
311, The Offspring, and Gym Class Heroes are bringing the Never Ending Summer Tour to USANA Amphitheatre on July 27th, but see how 4/20 is about here, we felt we had to let you know about a fantastic deal so you and your friends can enjoy the show.
4-Pack of Tickets for $20 or less!
Starting on April 18th, 2018 at 10 am you can buy a four-pack of grass tickets to this show for $20 or less per ticket (taxes not included)*. You take advantage of this deal through April 22, 2018, at 10 am.
*Offer valid at select venues while supplies last. Not valid on previous orders. Events subject to change. Resell is prohibited. Price may vary from city to city.
