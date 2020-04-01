Boner Fight for April 1st, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: NO, I’M FINE. I’M FINE.

A New York man with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hid his symptoms from hospital staff so that he would be allowed to visit his wife in the maternity ward. According to several reports, the man admitted to concealing his symptoms after his wife began to show signs of the virus shortly after giving birth. It is unclear whether either of the parents, or the newborn baby, have tested positive for the virus. The incident occurred last week at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, which is part of the University of Rochester Medicine and Rochester Regional Health group. On Monday, UR Medicine announced they would now be implementing stricter measures on hospital visitors. Hospital staff will be screening all visitors allowed into Strong, Highland and three other affiliated hospitals with maternity services for symptoms, including taking their temperatures. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT WAS A CORONAVIRUS BAT MITZVAH

A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday. Lakewood police were called to the family’s home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse. The Silbers were charged with one child endangerment count for each of their five children, and Eliezer Silber was also charged with violating a rule or regulation adopted by the governor. They will both be required to appear in court on a date not yet determined, the prosecutor’s office said. Read More