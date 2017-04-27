Boner Fight for April 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE HE’S NOT IMMORTAL

A psychic in Thailand named Theprit Palee was in the middle of performing a traditional spirit dance in front of onlookers when he decided to stab himself in order to show that he is immortal. And let’s just say that things did not go well. The 25-year-old was performing the ritual that is believed to honor the ghosts of ancestors — and this show involved Palee pressing the blade of a sword against his chest where it was supposed to break like it has broken in previous shows. Well something went wrong and the weapon failed to break, which of course led Palee to stab himself in the chest. And unfortunately for Palee, he didn’t make it as he was pronounced dead at the hospital

Boner Candidate #2: I MEANT IVANKA IS LIKE A SMOOTH JAZZ DJ

Fox News host Jesse Watters has come under fire for making a seemingly lewd comment about Ivanka Trump. Watters, who joined The Five last week from the now dissolved O’Reilly Factor, was remarking on the First Daughter’s speech at a women in economics summit in Berlin on Tuesday when he smirked: ‘I really like the way she is speaking in to that microphone’. Viewers erupted on social media, accusing the 38-year-old host of being ‘sexist’ and ‘rude’.

