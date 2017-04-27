Fresh X: Pheonix “J-Boy”

FINALLY!!!
Grammy-winning band Phoenix have announced their new album, “Ti Amo”, set for release on June 9th. The band – comprised of Thomas Mars (vocals), Laurent Brancowitz (guitar), Christian Mazzalai (guitar), and Deck D’Arcy (bass) – detailed creating the album to the New York Times earlier this week, who called it “the band’s most unabashedly romantic record yet.”
Ti Amo track listing:
1. J-Boy
2. Ti Amo
3. Tuttifrutti
4. Fior De Latte
5. Lovelife
6. Goodbye Soleil
7. Fleur De Lys
8. Role Model
9. Via Venetto
10. Telefono
