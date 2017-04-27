Fresh X: Pheonix “J-Boy”

FINALLY!!!

Grammy-winning band Phoenix have announced their new album, “Ti Amo”, set for release on June 9th. The band – comprised of Thomas Mars (vocals), Laurent Brancowitz (guitar), Christian Mazzalai (guitar), and Deck D’Arcy (bass) – detailed creating the album to the New York Times earlier this week, who called it “the band’s most unabashedly romantic record yet.”

Ti Amo track listing:

1. J-Boy

2. Ti Amo

3. Tuttifrutti

4. Fior De Latte

5. Lovelife

6. Goodbye Soleil

7. Fleur De Lys

8. Role Model

9. Via Venetto

10. Telefono