Boner Fight for April 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GONNA GET YOURS OUT?

Five men were arrested at a park in Volusia County Friday during an undercover operation set up by law enforcement, deputies said. Deputies said the operation took place at Lake Beresford Park, west of DeLand, and was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team after deputies had received reports of men openly engaging in lewd activity at the park. The Sheriff’s Office placed undercover male deputies around the multi-purpose trail and adjacent wooded areas because deputies said there was heavy activity in that area.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, HE DIDN’T ENJOY IT; NOT GUILTY

A wealthy 21-year-old Mexican man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl — because he “did not enjoy it,” according to reports. Diego Cruz was an alleged member of the “Los Porkys” gang of four privileged young men who were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 1, 2015, the Telegraph of the UK reported. The girl told cops she was assaulted after a New Year’s party when she got into a car with the suspects, who were her classmates in an elite private school in southern Veracruz state. In a ruling that drew outrage, Judge Anuar González found that although Cruz may have touched the girls’s breasts and penetrated her with his fingers, he had done so without “carnal intent” — so was not guilty of assault, The Guardian reported.

