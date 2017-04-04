Boner Fight for April 4th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ARE YOU SURE THAT’S THE DOLL YOU WANT HONEY?

A photo of a young white girl, clutching a black baby doll, has gone viral — thanks to its message of racial diversity and inclusion. The image was posted to Facebook on Friday by the 2-year-old’s mother, Brandi Benner, after her daughter was called out by a Target employee for not buying a similar-looking doll. It has since been shared more than 170,000 times and liked by over 250,000 people. “Nick and I told Sophia that after 1 whole month of going poop on the potty, she could pick out a special prize at Target,” Benner wrote, in reference to her daughter Sophia, who can be seen in the picture smiling from ear-to-ear with her brand new best friend. “She, of course, picked a new doll,” Benner said. “While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare. She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend. Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained. The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, ‘Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?’ Sophia finally found her voice and said, ‘Yes, please!’”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE DOC WHO TOLD ME I HAD SEXOMNIA DIED

An Indiana teen accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl claims that he suffers from a rare, but legitimate condition called “sexsomnia.” Andrew Passwaiter, 18, told police that he was diagnosed with the condition, which causes people to engage in sexual behavior while asleep, but not remember it. He was arrested on Monday for an incident that occurred in early March. The 18-year-old from Blooomington, Indiana said that he does not recall fondling the girl during a sleepover, according to KCTV. The victim claimed that Passwaiter put his hands down her pants in the middle of the night while she was sleeping and woke her up. According to police, Passwaiter told them the doctor who diagnosed him as a sexsomniac had died. “He stated that he had been diagnosed but was unable to provide us with any information of a doctor we could follow up with,” Bloomington Capt. Steve Kellams told KTCV.

