Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of April 5th

•Radio From Hell Wine Mixer at Meditrina

What tapas pairs well with Kerry. What wine pairs with Bill. What Diet Coke Pairs with Gina? There’s only one way to find out. Join X96 and Radio From Hell at Meditrina tonight for a wine pairing. Though you don’t have to drink wine if that’s not your thing, you do need to be 21 to attend. You can make your reservation if there are any spots by calling 801-485-2055.

•Cinema Trash Night at Brewvies

Ol’ Chuckie Bro hasn’t learned his lesson or just can seal his own fate in the third Death Wish film. This film ranks a gnarly 6% on the Rotten Tomatoes meter, so you can imgine that you’ll have a reason to fill that pint up a few times over the course of the “film.”

•Foxygen at The State Room

The indie vibes will run high tonight as the Los Angeles songwriting duo of 24-year-olds Sam France and Jonathan Rado take the state at The Stateroom. They are touring on their latest album, “On Lankershim.”

•Beer and Ballet at Ballet West

Yummy beer and food to accompany a sneaky peaky at Ballet West’s “Journeys & Reflections.” Ticket are $35 ($40 day of) and that includes 3 drink tickets.

•Rebel Junk Market at Legacy Events Center in Farmington

They’ve been voted TOP TRAVELING VINTAGE MARKET in the USA by FLEA MARKET STYLE magazine! Named one of the TOP 25 Flea Markets in America by Romantic Homes Magazine! Listed as a MUST attend Flea Market in America by Flea Market Decor magazine! Dear Lord! Flea Market Decor Magazine?!? I had no idea.

•Chocolate and Cheese Festival at Natural History Museum of Utah

Of all the things you could get into this week, this is one of them. Chocolate and Cheese. Few foods have a history as rich or as complex. When you throw in amazing flavor, you have two of the most beloved tastes in all of history. Explore everything both have to offer at the Chocolate & Cheese Festival. The Museum is hosting the best local producers and purveyors of chocolate and cheese for this two-day extravaganza. Fine food is found at the intersection of nature and culture and locally made food along the Wasatch Front is flourishing. Enjoy the market, activities, and workshops hosted by local chocolate and cheese artisans and the Museum. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Saturday, and Sunday.

•The Devil’s Carnival at Ice Haüse

You’ve seen them at Comic Con and now you can see Cosplay Productions do what they do when they take over Ice Haüse. Join us for a shadow-casted performance of The Devil’s Carnival. Your ticket includes audience participation pack to play along in our antics. Check out the specials and menu of the Ice Haus for some good food and drinks. Please stick around after the show to meet the cast and enjoy the festivities. We have a kissing booth, tarot reader and some carnival games with some great prizes to be won! You can purchase tickets at the door or in advance for $6 from a cast member, at The Ice Haus or use the PayPal link and we will have you on the list at the door (name payment is made under).

•Club Marmalade Speakeasy at Salt Lake Acting Company

A 1920’s theme with food, drinks, casino games and live entertainment to support Salt Lake Acting Company. Dress in your best Gatsby-like attire and enjoy some Drag Queen Bingo with prizes going to the best dressed.

•Neil Diamond 50 Anniversary Tour at Vivint Smart Home Arena

This seems quite odd because I suspect Neil is older than 50.

•Michale Graves at Club X

I guess he’s on the outs with The Misfits or just wanted space to grow as an artist.

