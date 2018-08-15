Boner Fight for August 15th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE A LITTLE MORE PATIENCE.

A Georgia police chief said an officer was justified in using a Taser to stun an 87-year-old woman after she didn’t obey commands to drop a knife in her hand. Martha Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer Friday, when police held her at gunpoint before bringing her to the ground with a jolt from the electrified prongs of a stun gun. Relatives said Al-Bishara doesn’t speak English and was merely out cutting dandelions with a kitchen knife near her home in Chatsworth, about 85 miles north of Atlanta. “An 87-year-old woman with a knife still has the ability to hurt an officer,” Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge told the Daily Citizen-News of Dalton. “There was no anger, there was no malice in this,” Etheridge said. “In my opinion, it was the lowest use of force we could have used to simply stop that threat at the time.”

Boner Candidate #2: GO ON! GO FOR IT!

Police say they’ve finished an investigation into an incident in which a 16-year-old girl was hurt when she was pushed off a bridge and fell 60 feet into water in Washington state. The Columbian reported Tuesday that the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was forwarding the case to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Taylor Smith and said she’s cooperating with investigators. Smith is suspected of pushing Jordan Holgerson off the bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver, Washington.

