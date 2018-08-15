Pearl Jam Under Fire For Concert Poster

Some people aren’t fans of the art
Pearl Jam makes no bones about their displeasure towards President Trump, but their latest concert poster has the band coming under fire. Designed by bassist Jeff Ament and artist Bobby Brown to promote their Missoula, Montana show on Monday night, the poster depicts the White House on fire, with Trump’s corpse being picked apart by a bald eagle on the White House lawn. The show also served as a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of Democrat Senator Jon Tester, which has Tester’s challenger pretty angry. Republican Matt Rosendale took to Twitter to call the poster “disgusting and reprehensible” and asked the sitting Senator “to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism!”
Grunge rockers #PearlJam have now found themselves in hot water for their controversial concert poster supporting Monday night’s Missoula gig. The poster depicts the rotten corpse of our moron President being eaten by a bald eagle on the lawn of the White House, which is quickly becoming a smoldering pile of ashes. Pretty great. More at the LINK IN ⬆️ BIO
Did the band go too far with this poster? Should Tester make a statement? Should Republicans expect that most bands wouldn’t be fans?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.