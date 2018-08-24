Boner Fight for August 24th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I CAN’T BELIEVE HE WAS STILL ON THE BOTTLE

Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy was involved in a crash with an apparent drunk driver Tuesday in an odd sequence of events caught on video that went viral Wednesday. After the crash, the alleged drunk driver proceeded to remain behind the wheel of the wrecked vehicle and drink from what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol. Eventually, police arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who stumbled and fell in process, with pants falling down around his ankles. Outrageous as those visuals were, the story didn’t end there. Michael Kenneth Pettersen, 54, of Northridge was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Lt. Joe Mendoza of the LA County Sheriff’s Department at the Lost Hills/Malibu Station confirmed Wednesday.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2 I EVEN HAD TO SHOW MY PAD.

Zainab Merchant said that after the horrifying incident, airport officials refused to give her their names and badge numbers so she would not be able to file a complaint. But Merchant, who is based in Orlando, Florida, knew what to prepare for. She knew to get to the airport much earlier than the suggested two hours before her flight, since she expected Transportation Security Administration agents to pull her aside, rummage through her bags and subject her to additional pat-downs and screenings. She said the ordeal has been her new normal for the last two years. What she did not expect was for a TSA officer to announce to the other agents at the security checkpoint that she needed to take “a deeper look” after publicly patting down Merchant’s groin area. Merchant said she resisted at first, telling the two TSA officers that she was on her period and therefore wearing a menstrual pad. She insisted that any additional screening be done in public, fearing that if she went into a private room without any other witnesses, the situation would only escalate.

Read More