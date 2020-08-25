Boner Fight for August 25, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: NO MASK MONDAY

ENTERPRISE — In Washington County, some people were calling for “No Mask Monday” to protest mandatory masks in schools, but many students did not like the idea. Some Enterprise High School students were afraid the entire school would be shut down if enough students showed up without masks. Because of the state mandate, students who refuse to wear a mask must be sent home. That applies to every school in Utah. Instead, students decided to protest the protest, and it worked. Cheerleader Dallee Cobb was one of those students. She stood up at Friday night’s football game in front of the crowd and her fellow students, asking them to mask up.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: STEALING FROM THE GOOD GUYS

A firefighter battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Northern California had his wallet stolen out of his vehicle and bank account drained, officials say. According to Cal Fire, the firefighter was on the ground directing crews when someone entered his department vehicle and stole his personal belongings, including his wallet. Officials say the firefighter’s bank account was later drained.

Read More