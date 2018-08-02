Boner Fight for August 2nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SOME THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER ATTEMPT TO RE-USE AND RE-CYLCE

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to sexually-active Americans to stop washing and reusing condoms – because, unbelievably, “people do it.” In a tweet linking to condom and STD facts and statistics, the health agency wrote: “We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse condoms. “Use a fresh one for each sex act,” the CDC advised. Half of young people don’t use condoms for sex with new partner. In response to the Twitter warning, people were amused that it is not obvious condoms should not be washed after use. When used properly, condoms are highly effective in preventing pregnancy and sexually-transmitted STDs, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). However, considering fewer than half of US high schools met the CDC’s requirement for sexual education in 2015, the need for the warning is not surprising.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU PARK RANGERS THINK YOU KNOW EVERYTHING.

Hikers in two separate groups visiting the popular rock formation known as The Subway in Zion National Park needed rescuing Monday after officials say they were unprepared. One hiker who received a knee injury on the hike spent the night with rescuers before being airlifted by a helicopter. Another group spent the night in the canyon after getting lost. They were found and rescued Monday morning. The Subway is a tubular formation within the Left Fork of North Creek in the park, and because of the popularity of the canyon, there is a lottery system for permits. For hikers starting at the top of the canyon, there is a necessary 30-foot rappel that requires ropes and technical canyoneering gear.

