Sean Means Reviews Movies for August 2nd, 2018

Artsies:

— The Death of a Nation – not screened

Through historical re-creations and a searching examination of fascism and white supremacy, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza exposes hidden history and truths.

Director: Dinesh D’Souza

Starring: Dinesh D’Souza, Angela Primm

Fartsies:

— The Darkest Minds – screened Wednesday night

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are seen as a threat by the government and sent to detainment camps. Sixteen-year-old Ruby soon escapes from her captors and joins other runaways who are seeking a safe haven. Banded together and on the run, they soon combine their collective powers to fight the adults who tried to take away their future.

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson

— The Spy Who Dumped Me – 2 1/2 stars

The Spy Who Dumped Me tells the story of Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

Director: Susanna Fogel

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon

— Christopher Robin – 2 1/2 stars

Winnie-the-Pooh and friends reunite with old pal Christopher Robin — now an adult.

Director: Marc Forster

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Jim Cummings