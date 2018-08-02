Geek News on the Radio for the August 2nd, 2018

New Venom Trailer!

Joker Origin Movie Adds ‘Glow’s Marc Maron

Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker origin movie is in talks to add another member to its talented cast. The latest actor to be attached to the film is Marc Maron, who many will know from his role on Netflix’s Glow as well as his popular WTF podcast. Maron’s role is reported to be an agent of Robert De Niro’s talk show, and he has a hand in booking Phoenix’s Joker on the show. This is the catalyst in his eventual change into the Joker.

‘Fantasy Island’ Movie in the Works at Blumhouse

Blumhouse and Sony are teaming up for a “Fantasy Island” movie with “Truth or Dare” filmmaker Jeff Wadlow attached to direct. The “Fantasy Island” television series, produced by Spelling-Goldberg Prods., ran on ABC between 1977 and 1984. It starred Ricardo Montalbán as the white-suited Mr. Roarke who oversees of a mysterious island where people could live out their fantasies — for a price. The series often dealt with dark themes and the supernatural. The series ran for seven seasons with 152 episodes. It became best known for Mr. Roarke’s sidekick Tattoo (played by Hervé Villechaize), who would ring a bell in a bell tower and shout “Ze plane! Ze plane!” to announce the arrival of a new set of guests at the start of each episode.

After superheroes, DC and Warner Bros bring in the animal kingdom with a ‘Super Pets’ movie reportedly in the works

The DC Universe is getting bigger and a separate animal kingdom is forming as Warner Bros is developing a movie centered on the pets of superheroes. It seems DC is banking on its superhero universe to work its magic and now that its superheroes are all over the place fighting their battles, it’s time they looked for more supers to bring to the table. This brings us to pets owned by famous DC characters.

