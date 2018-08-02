Green Day Rehearsed Another Of Their Iconic Albums In Full

Green Day clearly have something big planned for whenever they go back out on tour.

Drummer Tré Cool showed off that the band had rehearsed their classic album Dookie in its entirety and now bassist Mike Dirnt let fans know they’re practicing another. Dirnt posted the band’s setlist on Instagram, showing that they worked on 1995’s Insomniac in full on Wednesday. Tré’s posting started speculation that they were planning a Dookie tour to celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary next year, but perhaps something else is going on.