Dave Grohl Teases His New Documentary “Play”

Best job ever! Rock Star Filmmaker

Following Dave Grohl’s Sound City and Sonic Highways, the Foo Fighters frontman is releasing a new documentary, which will also debut a new song played entirely by Grohl. Coming out via streaming services on August 10, Grohl wanted Play to showcase “the rewards and challenges of dedicating one’s life to playing and mastering a musical instrument.” During Play, Grohl creates a seven-piece one-man band, playing each instrument as he records a 23-minute long instrumental.

A limited edition vinyl companion album will arrive on September 28th, which is available for preorder now.