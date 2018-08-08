Boner Fight for August 8th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I’M A WHITE CLEAN GIRL

A boozed-up South Carolina woman pulled over for blowing past a stop sign at 60 mph told cops she shouldn’t be arrested because she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to a police report. But Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw’s lecture didn’t convince officers from the Bluffton Police Department — who arrested her on charges of speeding, disregarding a stop sign, simple possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, a police spokesman confirmed to The Post. After getting pulled over at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday near Bluffton and May River roads, where she was spotted speeding through a four-way stop sign, Cutshaw told cops she had had just two glasses of wine, according to the police report obtained by the Island Packet.

Boner Candidate #2: GENE SIMMONS SAYS HE’S NEVER BEEN ‘TO’ SPAIN

A statue has been vandalised by someone who appears to be a fan of the band Kiss. They daubed blue paint onto the face of the 12th-century sculpture at Santiage de Compostela cathedral in Spain’s north west region of Galicia. The face is complete with Eric Singer’s whiskers and the word ‘Kiss’ to make sure you don’t make the mistake of thinking the vandal is a cat-lover. The vandal attempted to turn the sculpture into Kiss drummer Eric Singer (picture: SOLARPIX.COM). But the mystery offender might soon live to regret their actions after police launched a public appeal for information. If caught, he or she could be fined up to €150,000 (£133,000) for defacing one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.

