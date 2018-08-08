Disney & Marvel Ditching Netflix

If you’re looking for the next big Marvel superhero movie on Netflix save yourself the trouble.

Disney announced that beginning with Captain Marvel all of the Marvel movies, Star Wars films, and Disney animated flicks going forward will be released on their new Disney streaming service. Ant-Man and The Wasp will be the final Marvel release on Netflix. As of right now, there are no plans to remove existing Marvel content from the site, they are just planning on making the change moving forward.