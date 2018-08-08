Pearl Jam Will Release Album Featuring Kurt Cobain Tribute

One of the most sought after Pearl Jam recordings is getting an official release on vinyl

On August 31, Live at the Orpheum Theatre hits stores. Recorded in Boston just days after news of Kurt Cobain’s suicide, the concert featured a tribute to the late Nirvana frontman. The highlight of the show was the performance of an early version of “Immortality,” with lyrics clearly about Cobain, rather than the later Vitalogy version.

The album is a Newbury Comics exclusive and 100 copies will be available in a special Fenway color scheme pressed on one Blue LP and one Red LP.