Cursive Announce New Album and Share New Song

First new album in 6 years!

Tim Kasher and company are releasing the new album on October 5th and it will be called Vitriola. They have also announced a list of North American tour dates, but sadly, Salt Lake didn’t make the cut, which is odd since about every single band in the world has toured through here this year. Well, perhaps in 2019.

Anyway, check out the new track, “Life Savings.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>