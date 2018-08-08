Twenty One Pilots Release “Levitate”

New album, Trench, due out October 5th
Arguably the biggest band in the world right now has released a third track from their upcoming album completing the trilogy of burning-torches-and-rusted-cars-in-the-desert series of music videos. Now, I haven’t really been watching that closely, so please tell me your theories about these videos in the comments below.
Otherwise, don’t miss them on October 11th at the Bandito tour rolls through Salt Lake and Vivint Smart Home Area. Ticket are on sale at Live Nation.
