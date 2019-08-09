Boner Fight for August 9th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: KNICKERS IN A HOTEL KETTLE.

A couple of years ago, a disturbing urban legend started to circulate , concerning the kettles you find in hotel rooms . Specifically, that people used them to wash dirty items of clothing – underwear, in particular. A medical professional even weighed in, issuing a caution about the cleanliness of kettles and the bacteria which dirty underwear introduces, calling it an ” unbelievably irresponsible ” thing to do. But not everyone got the memo, because one woman has broadcast her use of a hotel room kettle after her period caught her by surprise. As you’d expect, people were absolutely horrified. Not only at the act itself, but also at the fact that she decided to proudly share it. Also, one woman made a very valid point, writing: “Apart from the fact that this is thoroughly revolting, surely everyone knows you use cold water to rinse out blood?” That is entry-level laundry washing, people. Everyone should know that. Other questions were raised, such as, if you’d forgotten to pack knickers, surely buying a new pair would be a lot easier? Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHERE’D THAT SNAKE GO?

A venomous snake has slithered out of sight at the Bronx Zoo. The zoo said it was notifying guests entering the popular attraction JungleWorld that the 3 and a half-foot-long reptile was missing from its exhibit. Zoo workers realized while closing up Tuesday that the Mangrove snake, native to Southeast Asia, was missing. They believe the snake slipped through some mesh that covers a vent and remains inside the JungleWorld exhibit. The zoo said it is confident there is no threat to visitors. “Mangrove snakes, though mildly venomous, are not known to be dangerous to people. They are shy, timid, secretive in nature and active at night,” the zoo said in a statement. Its bite is not lethal but can cause swelling. But signs have been posted at the entrance of the building out of an abundance of caution. Visitors to the zoo said they were cautious but not scared enough to stay away from JungleWorld on Thursday. Read More