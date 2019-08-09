Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2019

Round One
Boner Candidate #1: KNICKERS IN A HOTEL KETTLE.
A couple of years ago, a disturbing urban legend started to circulate , concerning the kettles you find in hotel rooms . Specifically, that people used them to wash dirty items of clothing – underwear, in particular. A medical professional even weighed in, issuing a caution about the cleanliness of kettles and the bacteria which dirty underwear introduces, calling it an ” unbelievably irresponsible ” thing to do. But not everyone got the memo, because one woman has broadcast her use of a hotel room kettle after her period caught her by surprise. As you’d expect, people were absolutely horrified. Not only at the act itself, but also at the fact that she decided to proudly share it. Also, one woman made a very valid point, writing: “Apart from the fact that this is thoroughly revolting, surely everyone knows you use cold water to rinse out blood?” That is entry-level laundry washing, people. Everyone should know that. Other questions were raised, such as, if you’d forgotten to pack knickers, surely buying a new pair would be a lot easier? Read More
Boner Candidate #2: GETTING READY FOR THE JESUS.
Boner Candidate #3: DO TOTE BAGS MAKE YOU GAY?
Environmentalism not only saves the planet, it upsets fragile men. Heterosexual men are avoiding saving the planet because strangers might think they’re gay, a new study has suggested. Researchers at Penn State University in America discovered that everyday steps to help the environment such as using reusable carrier bags were often ‘gendered’, driving men away. In the study of 930 people, psychologists found that using a reusable carrier bag or drying laundry on a line instead of using a tumble dryer were seen as traditionally female. Men would then dodge reducing their carbon footprint in case it threatened their masculinity and sexuality. This caused the men in the study to avoid being environmentally friendly just in case strangers thought they were gay, which they viewed as a bad thing. The researchers also found that men and women were more likely to question a man’s sexual orientation if he was seen performing these ‘feminine’ actions. Read More
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: CHERNOBYL VODKA.
An artisan vodka has been produced with ingredients from the Chernobyl exclusion zone — and scientists insist it is safe to drink. Scientists from the University of Portsmouth created “Atomik” vodka, a spirit made with exclusion zone grain and water, making it the first consumer product to come from the area around the abandoned nuclear power plant. Chernobyl is the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which resulted in thousands of deaths. The 1986 reactor explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant forced a region-wide evacuation and sending radioactive fallout billowing across Europe. While the explosion itself killed around 31 people, millions were exposed to dangerous radiation levels, and estimates of the final death toll from long-term health problems range up to 200,000. For more than two decades, authorities have maintained the 19-mile radius exclusion zone around the reactor, including the city of Pripyat, once home to 50,000 people. A team of scientists from the University of Portsmouth and Ukraine brewed the vodka as part of a three-year research project into the transfer of radioactivity to crops grown in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Jim Smith, who led the project and who has conducted research on Chernobyl for decades, worked with a team to find out if it was safe to use some of the abandoned land to grow crops. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: WHERE’D THAT SNAKE GO?
Boner Candidate #3: THE PETER PAN BUS COMPANY IS MEAN.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.