Boner Fight for December 13th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: ALL THAT AND A PACK OF MUSTARD

Five people were charged Tuesday in what investigators say was a plot to smuggle drugs into the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison using fast food. Talon Hamann, 24, Kelcy Roberts, 28, Patrick Sullivan, 32, Colton Olsen, 23, and Brian Patrick Olsen, 55, are each charged in Sanpete County’s 6th District Court with attempted drug distribution in a prison. Brian Olsen received an additional charge of drug possession, a third degree felony.All are from Gunnison except Brian Olsen, who is from Murray. Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said the investigation began when prison officials received information of a plan to smuggle drugs. Investigators monitored mail and phone conversations coming from the prison from July 11 through July 26. During that time, inmate Colton Olsen gave Brian Olsen, who had paroled out of prison, instructions on how to drop off drugs that would be picked up, according to several search warrants served by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

Boner Candidate #2:SORRY. YOU VIOLATED STORE POLICY BY SAVING THE DAY.

A CVS employee from Indiana says both he and a pharmacist were fired after fighting off a man threatening to steal oxycodone. CVS axed Zac Phillips, from Greenfield, days after he and the pharmacist, who is not being publicly identified, tackled suspect Jagger Maupin, 22, to the floor on Nov. 8. Phillips worked at CVS for five years, WISH-TV reported. “You really don’t have time to think in these situations, it happened in a flash,” Phillips said. “(They) showed my pharmacist a note saying ‘This is a pharmacy robbery.”

Phillips said CVS told him and the pharmacist that they violated store policy by “initiating a physical confrontation.” But Phillips claims he was merely acting in defense after seeing the suspect push the pharmacist. “I was defending myself, defending my pharmacist,” Phillips told Fox 59. “If we get attacked, we are not even allowed to defend ourselves.” Surveillance footage from the incident shows Phillips and the pharmacist wrestling the suspect to the floor as the suspect is trying to run out the door.

