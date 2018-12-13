Sean Mean Movie Reviews for December 12th, 2018

ARTSIES:
THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT – TBD
The story follows Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of twelve years, and depicts the murders that really develop his inner madman.
Director: Lars von Trier
Writers: Lars von Trier (screenplay), Jenle Hallund (story by)
Stars: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman
VOX LUX – 2 STARS
Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent shines through during the memorial service when she sings a song that touches the hearts of the mourners. Guided by her sister and a talent manager, the young phenom transforms into a rising pop star with a promising future. Eighteen years later, Celeste now finds herself on the comeback trail when a scandal, personal struggles and the pitfalls of fame threaten her career.
Director: Brady Corbet
Writer: Brady Corbet
Stars: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy
THE FAVOURITE – 3 1/2 STARS
In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Writers: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Stars: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz
ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE – 3 1/2 STARS
Writers: Alan McDonald, Ryan McHenry
Stars: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire
ROMA – 4 STARS
A story that chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Writer: Alfonso Cuarón
Stars: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey
FARTSIES:
THE MULE – TBD
A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.
Director: Clint Eastwood
Writers: Sam Dolnick (inspired by the New York Times Magazine Article “The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year Old Drug Mule” by), Nick Schenk
Stars: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga
ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL – 2 1/2 STARS
Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Cable — a genetically enhanced soldier from the future — Deadpool realizes that he’ll need some help saving the boy from such a superior enemy. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other powerful mutants to protect young Russell from Cable and his advanced weaponry.
Director: David Leitch
Writers: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick | 1 more credit »
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin
MORTAL ENGINES – 3 STARS
Writers: Fran Walsh (screenplay by), Philippa Boyens (screenplay by) | 2 more credits »
Stars: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving | See full cast & crew »
SPIDER-MAN: iNTRO THE SPIDER-VERSE – 4 STARS
Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.
Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey | 1 more credit »
Writers: Phil Lord (screenplay by), Brian Michael Bendis (Miles Morales created by)
Stars: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld
