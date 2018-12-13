Sean Mean Movie Reviews for December 12th, 2018

ARTSIES:

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT – TBD

The story follows Jack, a highly intelligent serial killer, over the course of twelve years, and depicts the murders that really develop his inner madman.

Director: Lars von Trier

Writers: Lars von Trier (screenplay), Jenle Hallund (story by)

Stars: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman

VOX LUX – 2 STARS

Celeste is a 13-year-old music prodigy who survives a horrific school shooting in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1999. Her talent shines through during the memorial service when she sings a song that touches the hearts of the mourners. Guided by her sister and a talent manager, the young phenom transforms into a rising pop star with a promising future. Eighteen years later, Celeste now finds herself on the comeback trail when a scandal, personal struggles and the pitfalls of fame threaten her career.

Director: Brady Corbet

Writer: Brady Corbet

Stars: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Raffey Cassidy

THE FAVOURITE – 3 1/2 STARS

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Weisz) governs the country in her stead. When a new servant Abigail (Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Writers: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Stars: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE – 3 1/2 STARS

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven – at Christmas – forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

Director: John McPhail

Writers: Alan McDonald, Ryan McHenry

Stars: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire

ROMA – 4 STARS

A story that chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Writer: Alfonso Cuarón

Stars: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Diego Cortina Autrey

FARTSIES:

THE MULE – TBD

A 90-year-old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine through Michigan for a Mexican drug cartel.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Writers: Sam Dolnick (inspired by the New York Times Magazine Article “The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year Old Drug Mule” by), Nick Schenk

Stars: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL – 2 1/2 STARS

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Cable — a genetically enhanced soldier from the future — Deadpool realizes that he’ll need some help saving the boy from such a superior enemy. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other powerful mutants to protect young Russell from Cable and his advanced weaponry.

Director: David Leitch

Writers: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick | 1 more credit »

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin

MORTAL ENGINES – 3 STARS

In a post-apocalyptic world where cities ride on wheels and consume each other to survive, two people meet in London and try to stop a conspiracy.

Director: Christian Rivers

Writers: Fran Walsh (screenplay by), Philippa Boyens (screenplay by) | 2 more credits »

Stars: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving | See full cast & crew »

SPIDER-MAN: iNTRO THE SPIDER-VERSE – 4 STARS

Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat to all reality.

Directors: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey | 1 more credit »

Writers: Phil Lord (screenplay by), Brian Michael Bendis (Miles Morales created by)

Stars: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld

