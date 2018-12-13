Geek News on the Radio for December 13th, 2018

‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers to Cast

“The Mandalorian” cast has taken shape. The upcoming live-action “Star Wars” streaming series has revealed that the cast now includes Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog. They join previously announced cast members Pedro Pascal, Nick Nolte, and Gina Carano. As with all things “Star Wars,” the exact nature of each actor’s role is being kept under wraps, though it has been officially confirmed that Pascal will play the title role in the series. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the travails of a lone gunfighter (Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. It will air on Disney+. “We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” said series writer and executive producer Jon Favreau.

Read Story

‘Birds of Prey’ Adds Chris Messina as Villain Victor Zsasz

Chris Messina is in talks to play the DC villain Victor Zsasz in Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. In DC comic book lore, Victor Zsasz is a serial killer and foe of Batman. Created by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle for the Shadow of the Bat series in 1992, the character is known for favoring knives and adding a cut to himself for every victim he kills. Anthony Carrigan has played the character in Fox’s Gotham. Zsasz — named for real-life psychiatrist Thomas Szasz — is an ersatz Bruce Wayne; a child of wealth and head of an international business whose life was changed by a chance encounter on the streets of Gotham City. After losing his parents and his fortune, he was driven to the point of suicide, only to have his attempt interrupted by a mugging attempt. Fighting with his mugger, he suffered a psychotic break and became a nihilistic serial killer who traditionally preys on women.

Read Story

Netflix’s Marvel Shows Can’t Come Back For at Least Two Years

Each time Netflix has cancelled one of its Marvel shows, the network teases that the characters will live on. That may be true, but it’s sounding less and less likely that it’ll be in their current iterations.Variety is reporting that the initial deal between Marvel and Netflix for their first four shows—Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist—included a clause that doesn’t allow those characters to appear in any non-Netflix shows or movies for a full two years after the shows are cancelled. That means the earliest that Iron Fist, Luke Cage, or Daredevil, each of which have been cancelled this year, could come back to a service like Disney+ would be sometime in 2020, two years after each’s cancellation. And even if that happened, it would be without Jessica Jones, whose third season is coming next year. If it’s cancelled right after that, add two years, and now we’re looking at 2021.

Read Story

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Breaking the Rules of Animation

One of the reasons why “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has become an Oscar contender and the most honored animated feature this season is because of its bold, innovative style. In bringing Miles Morales to the big screen, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller wanted to break the rules of animation by making a moving comic book. The producers supplied the vision, assembling a trio of talented directors (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and co-screenwriter Rodney Rothman) and an impressive voice cast (led by Shameik Moore as Morales). But Lord and Miller relied on go-to production designer Justin Thompson to design the ambitious look. “As somebody obsessed with comics my whole life, I had seen films translated from comics and I always thought something got lost in the translation,” said Thompson. “So I thought it would be amazing to make a movie from Miles Morales’ point of view, living inside a comic book and staring out at me: those Ben-Day dots, those screen tones, those offsets, the line work.”

Read Story

‘Deadpool 2’ Hijacks ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Domain Name

The Avengers have a new menace — and it’s Deadpool. It’s just hours after Marvel Studios revealed the first trailer, and title, for Avengers: Endgame, but the URL for the newly titled Avengers 4 does not go to a site for that film. Rather, AvengersEndgame.com redirects to 20th Century Fox’s website for Once Upon a Deadpool, it’s upcoming PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2. It is unclear who is behind the URL redirect, but shortly after 9 a.m. PT (three hours after the trailer dropped), a Twitter account with the handle @AGuyintChair tweeted it owned the domain and was asking for a pair of tickets to the Endgame premiere in exchange for it. According to records, the domain was registered on April 27, which was opening day of Avengers: Infinity War. In a direct message exchange, the owner of the Twitter account told The Hollywood Reporter they knew back in April that Endgame was the name of the next Avengers film. They declined to divulge their identity and said Disney had not been in touch about obtaining the domain.

Read Story